Elton John Tears Down The House And Scores Second Oscar With “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again”

Elton John had quite the night at last night’s Academy Awards.

Not only did he tear the house down performing “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” his orginal song written for his biopic Rocketman, the song also won him his second Academy Award of his career, his first since "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King.

Video of Elton John Performs &#039;(I&#039;m Gonna) Love Me Again&#039; Live at Oscars 2020

While accepting the award with longtime writing partner Bernie Taupin, John said, "This is a dream for us, we’ve never been nominated for anything like this." Taupin echoed these sentiments saying, "Well, this didn’t suck. This is justification for 53 years of hammering it out and doing what we do."

Video of ROCKETMAN Accepts the Oscar for Original Song

And just for fun, here's his acceptance speech all the way back from 1995.

Video of Elton John and Tim Rice Win Original Song: 1995 Oscars

Via Rolling Stone