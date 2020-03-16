Emergen-C Does NOT Recommend Making The Coronavirus-Inspired "Quarantini"

March 16, 2020
Orange, Cocktail, Martini, Drink

(Photo by Getty Images)

We're all trying to figure out the best precautions to take to cease the spread of COVID-19.

A lot of people have taken to Emergen-C, a powdered drink loaded with Vitamin C, to help power their immune systems to ward off the coronavirus.  Unfortunately, a lot of these folks have taken to mixing them into cocktails to create their own "Quarantinis."

Emergen-C has responded to the emergence of these homemade Quarantinis, and has recommended, obviously, to NOT mix their product with alcohol.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends storing a two-week supply of water and food, and stocking up on prescription drugs and medicine if able.

