Emergen-C Does NOT Recommend Making The Coronavirus-Inspired "Quarantini"

We're all trying to figure out the best precautions to take to cease the spread of COVID-19.

A lot of people have taken to Emergen-C, a powdered drink loaded with Vitamin C, to help power their immune systems to ward off the coronavirus. Unfortunately, a lot of these folks have taken to mixing them into cocktails to create their own "Quarantinis."

Emergen-C has responded to the emergence of these homemade Quarantinis, and has recommended, obviously, to NOT mix their product with alcohol.

We do not recommend taking any of our products with alcohol. — Emergen-C (@emergenc) March 13, 2020

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security recommends storing a two-week supply of water and food, and stocking up on prescription drugs and medicine if able.

Via Fox News