Emmy Nominee Ramy Youssef Shows What Happens When You Lose The Award

Last night's Emmy Awards looked vastly different than any ceremony that preceeded it.

The venue was completely empty, save for host Jimmy Kimmel and several presenters. The speeches were all delivered virtually, and trophies were handed out to the winners at the homes, by inters in hazmat uniforms.

Actor, writer, and director Ramy Youssef was up for a couple of awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series. Unfortunately, he didn't win either, but he may have won the internet last night.

Youssef posted a short video of what happened to all the "losers" of the evening, which showed an intern outside his home, in full hazmat suit, as they TAKE the trophy away after it was announced Youssef didn't win!

when you lose the emmy pic.twitter.com/ECkbGcoHBA — ramy youssef (@ramy) September 21, 2020

That little wave, and then the trophy is just walked away!

As if 2020 wasn't hard enough for some folks!

Via Vulture