Excited Dog Sprains Tail After Wagging It Too Much

March 24, 2020
Rolo is a 7-year-old dachshund living in the United Kingdom who was just a little too excited to see his humans.  

His owners are staying home due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, and Rolo, just being excited he gets to see them all the time, wagged his tail in appreciation.  Unfortunately, he wagged his tail a little too much, and sprained it!

Emma Smith posted on Twitter, "So my dog has been so happy that everyone is home for quarantine, that his tail has stopped working."

Emma also shared that the vet prescribed some pain relief, and Rolo should be all healed within a week.

