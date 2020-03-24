Excited Dog Sprains Tail After Wagging It Too Much

Rolo is a 7-year-old dachshund living in the United Kingdom who was just a little too excited to see his humans.

His owners are staying home due to the outbreak of Coronavirus, and Rolo, just being excited he gets to see them all the time, wagged his tail in appreciation. Unfortunately, he wagged his tail a little too much, and sprained it!

Emma Smith posted on Twitter, "So my dog has been so happy that everyone is home for quarantine, that his tail has stopped working."

So my dog has been so happy that everyone is home for quarantine, that his tail has stopped working, so we went to the vet and the vet said ‘he had sprained his tail from excessively wagging it’ ------------ — Emma smith (@Emmasmith77xx) March 20, 2020

Emma also shared that the vet prescribed some pain relief, and Rolo should be all healed within a week.

Didn’t expect this happen--, for those asking, he is currently on pain relief and the vet said he should be healed within a week, this is him on the 2nd day. He is super happy and there is now movement from side to side but he is struggling to lift it up in the air. pic.twitter.com/dY0o96HOpj — Emma smith (@Emmasmith77xx) March 21, 2020

