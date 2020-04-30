Experts Say Four Seconds Of Exercise Is All You Need To Do

Gyms are closed currently, and won't open until at least May 18th, so chances are, we're not getting as much exercise as we used to.

If you're feeling a little sluggish lately, and can't find the motivation for a long workout at home, experts say all you need is four seconds! A new study published in the Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise that says increments of just four seconds of exercise scattered throughout the day is enough to counteract all that sittin' around we're doing.

Researchers made participants sit still for six hours, then made them pedal a stationary bike as hard as they could for four second incriments, followed by a 45 second break. The participants then repeated that process five times. Each of the participants went through this cycle once an hour, over eight hours in the day. And the researchers found in just 24 hours, the participants' health vastly increased!

Upon doctors' tests the following day, the participants' triglycerides were 30% lower than the day before, and their metabolism had jumped, meaning they were burning more calories even when they were doing absolutely nothing!

And though the participants rode a bike, the researchers say any sort of high-intensity exercise could work, such as something as minimal as a few sets of jumping jacks once an hour which could make a big difference.

Via DNYUZ