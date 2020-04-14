Experts Warn Concerts Won't Return Until "Fall 2021 At The Earliest"

While we're all looking forward to a return to normality, those that like to attend concerts and live music events will probably have to wait a little longer than most.

Health experts have warned that live concerts possibly won't return until Fall 2021 "at the earliest." This, according to Zeke Emanuel, director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. Emanuel said, "You can’t just flip a switch and open the whole of society up. It’s just not going to work. It’s too much. The virus will definitely flare back to the worst levels."

Emanuel was part of an expert panel put together by the New York Times to analyze life after the Coronavirus pandemic.

He believes that a return to normality will occur in stages, and events with large crowds, including concerts, will be the last to be revived. He said, "It does have to start with more physical distancing at a work site that allows people who are at lower risk to come back. Certain kinds of construction, or manufacturing or offices, in which you can maintain six-foot distances are more reasonable to start sooner. Larger gatherings — conferences, concerts, sporting events — when people say they’re going to reschedule this conference or graduation event for October 2020, I have no idea how they think that’s a plausible possibility. I think those things will be the last to return. Realistically we’re talking fall 2021 at the earliest.”

See y'all in 18 months!

Via Consequence of Sound