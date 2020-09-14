Ezekiel Elliott Shows Off Brand New "Feed Me" Belly Tattoo Following Touchdown Against Rams

Some positive did come out of the Cowboys 20-17 loss in their season opener to the Rams last night: Zeke's new tattoo!

After scoring a touchdown in the second quarter, Zeke lifted his shirt to reveal his brand new, HUGE belly tattoo, of his signature catchphrase "Feed Me."

Zeke's stomach tattoo:



-- FEED ME -- pic.twitter.com/ZgmaVkR7AG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2020

Of course, the words are flanked by two spoons.

Video of Breakfast Club With The Dallas Cowboys

Despute the best efforts of Zeke's tattoo, the Cowboys ended up losing the game 20-17. Zeke ran for 117 yards and scored a couple of touchdowns.

Via For The Win!