Ezekiel Elliott Shows Off Brand New "Feed Me" Belly Tattoo Following Touchdown Against Rams
September 14, 2020
Some positive did come out of the Cowboys 20-17 loss in their season opener to the Rams last night: Zeke's new tattoo!
After scoring a touchdown in the second quarter, Zeke lifted his shirt to reveal his brand new, HUGE belly tattoo, of his signature catchphrase "Feed Me."
Of course, the words are flanked by two spoons.
Despute the best efforts of Zeke's tattoo, the Cowboys ended up losing the game 20-17. Zeke ran for 117 yards and scored a couple of touchdowns.
