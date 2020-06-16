Ezekiel Elliott, Other Cowboys Players, Test Positive For COVID-19

June 16, 2020
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys, Game, First Down

(Photo by Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

Ezekiel Elliott is one of the several Dallas Cowboys players who have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

NFL Network reported that multiple Cowboys, along with several Houston Texans players tested positive for the virus; Elliott was tested after being in proximity of an individual who was also recently tested.Elliott's agent Rocky Arceneaux said the star running back has been showing no signs of the virus and is "feeling good."

Zeke's only comments so far come in the series of several tweets, upset that his privacy and medical situation was being invaded.

Zeke's mom also tweeted that she and her daughter were also tested, and their results came back negative.

None of the players who tested positive, including Elliott, had been at the Cowboys training facilities in Frisco.  

It is not currently known how many other Cowboys players tested positive, or their identies.  The team said in a statement, "Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees."

Via Fox 4

