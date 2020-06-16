Ezekiel Elliott, Other Cowboys Players, Test Positive For COVID-19

Ezekiel Elliott is one of the several Dallas Cowboys players who have tested positive for the Coronavirus.

NFL Network reported that multiple Cowboys, along with several Houston Texans players tested positive for the virus; Elliott was tested after being in proximity of an individual who was also recently tested.Elliott's agent Rocky Arceneaux said the star running back has been showing no signs of the virus and is "feeling good."

Zeke's only comments so far come in the series of several tweets, upset that his privacy and medical situation was being invaded.

HIPAA ?? — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

My agent only confirmed. The story was already written. Reporters had been called my agent all morning. — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

My agent didn’t break the story to the media — Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) June 15, 2020

Zeke's mom also tweeted that she and her daughter were also tested, and their results came back negative.

... and I realize there’s a good number of y’all who could care less about my status, as I’m not getting first downs and scoring TDs. However, I’m a diabetic (type 2) and really don’t care to get COVID. https://t.co/Ps4e6zgfI5 — Momma, Mom & Mommy (@itz_mizdee) June 15, 2020

None of the players who tested positive, including Elliott, had been at the Cowboys training facilities in Frisco.

It is not currently known how many other Cowboys players tested positive, or their identies. The team said in a statement, "Due to federal and local privacy laws, we are unable to provide information regarding the personal health of any of our employees."

Via Fox 4