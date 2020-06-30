Ezekiel Elliott Threatens Lawsuit Against 'Sports Illustrated' Following Marijuana Controversy

June 30, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys, Game, First Down

(Photo by Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS/Sipa USA)

Ezekiel Elliott isn't having the best month.

He recently confirming that he tested positive for COVID-19, but thankfully is feeling generally ok saying, "I would say I had one or two days where I felt symptoms, and even then it wasn't too bad. I had a cough and a little bit of shortness of breath. But now I would say I feel good, I feel normal."

Zeke says he’s feeling good after recently testing positive for COVID-19

A post shared by Ezekiel Elliott (@zekeeveryday) on

Just a few weeks later after confirming his positive test, Zeke hs found himself in the middle of a little bit of controversy again. 

Zeke has threatened a lawsuit against Sports Illustrated after the magazine ran an article that Elliott had admitted he was high during a live stream of the Cowboys running back playing a video game. 

In a since deleted tweet, Elliott explains that "faded" refers to the couple of drinks he had during the stream, and not to any illicit narcotics.  Furthermorel, he threatened a lawsuit against the publication for demation, saying that they would be speaking with his attorneys soon.

Elliott is also currently being sued for more than $200,000 by a woman who claimed his dogs violently attacked her while she cleaned his pool in March. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Via NY Post

 

