Texas Family Celebrates Daughter’s First Birthday With “Rib Smash” Instead Of Cake

Traditionally with your child’s first birthday, you let them go to town on their very own cake.

However, Calista Morales is no ordinary one-year-old.

Her father Paul is the pitmaster of Made in Texas BBQ catering company in San Antonio, so instead of a birthday cake, Calista celebrated her first birthday with a "rib smash!"

Morales wrote on Facebook, "A pitmaster's daughter does not simply do a cake smash for her first birthday. Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the "Rib Smash."

Happy Birthday, Calista!

