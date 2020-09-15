Family Of Carole Baskin's Missing Husband Run Ad During Her "Dancing With The Stars" Debut

It wasn't necessarily a great debut for Carole Baskin on Dancing with the Stars.

The owner and proprietor of Big Cat Rescue earned the lowest score of the evening, with an 11 out of 30 for her Paso doble.

Video of Carole Baskin’s Paso – Dancing with the Stars

Not only that, right smack dab in the middle of DWTS an ad ran. An ad purchased by the family of Baskin's missing husband Don Lewis, who made no bones about if they thought Baskin was personally involved in his disappearance.

Video of Don Lewis Family Response to Carole Baskin&#039;s Appearance on Dancing With the Stars

Lewis mysteriously disspeared in 1997 while married to Baskin.

Popular theories spouted by Joe Exotic in the Netflix documentary Tiger King include Baskin feeding him to her tigers after placing his body in a meat grinder, and Baskin hiding the body in a septic tank.

Via Vulture