Family's Public Vote For New House Color Goes Viral

A Portland family was trying to decided what color to paint their home, and decided to combine that decision with their daughter's school project.

The Landreth family painted five colors on their home, and set up a QR code that neighbors and passersby could scan and take a survey determining which color they thought the house should be painted. They didn't expect, however, for a neighbor to post the QR code onto Twitter, where it quickly went viral and garnered thousands of submissions. Brian Landreth said, "We went to bed last night and had about 60 people walking by, and we’re like, ’60, that’s crazy! Currently, there’s more than 2,000 entries."

My neighbor is crowdsourcing their next house color: pic.twitter.com/WH06RmjWd2 — michal Naka (@michalnaka) May 25, 2020

Brian, and daughter Grace, said they have people from more than 20 countries submit a vote to the poll, which allows people to rank the five color options based on preference. If none of the colors suit you. There is also a write-in option as well.

Look #ourhouse has more followers than me. Ad hoc school assignment makes neighbors smile. https://t.co/96i9bVbSk5 — Brian Landreth (@embigb) May 25, 2020

If you'd like to participate in Grace's project, you can vote HERE.

See how a family in Portland found creative way to make an important decision... What color should we paint our house??? I voted for #5 What is your vote? @KOINNews @embigb #paint #homeimprovement #hgtv #koin pic.twitter.com/a4ScA1DJUK — Robby Sherman (@BobbyShootsNews) May 26, 2020

Via KOIN