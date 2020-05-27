Family's Public Vote For New House Color Goes Viral

May 27, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Paint, Swatches, Work Table, Decorator, Brushes, Colors

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

A Portland family was trying to decided what color to paint their home, and decided to combine that decision with their daughter's school project.

The Landreth family painted five colors on their home, and set up a QR code that neighbors and passersby could scan and take a survey determining which color they thought the house should be painted.  They didn't expect, however, for a neighbor to post the QR code onto Twitter, where it quickly went viral and garnered thousands of submissions.  Brian Landreth said, "We went to bed last night and had about 60 people walking by, and we’re like, ’60, that’s crazy!  Currently, there’s more than 2,000 entries."

Brian, and daughter Grace, said they have people from more than 20 countries submit a vote to the poll, which allows people to rank the five color options based on preference. If none of the colors suit you.  There is also a write-in option as well. 

If you'd like to participate in Grace's project, you can vote HERE.

Via KOIN

Tags: 
family
Paint
House
viral
Social Media
Portland
Oregon
Landreth family
survey
Twitter