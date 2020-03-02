Fans Rip Garth Brooks After Confusing Barry Sanders Jersey For Bernie Sanders Endorsement

This past weekend, Garth Brooks performed a sold-out show at Detroit's Ford Field.

In honor of the performance, Brooks donned the jersey of the greatest player in Detroit Lions history, Barry Sanders. Unfortunately, the picture Brooks posted on Instagram of him wearing the jersey has landed him in a little bit of hot water.

Unfortunately, Barry Sanders last played for the Lions 22 years ago, and is not necessarily a household name for people outside of Detroit anymore. So when Brooks fans saw the "Sanders 20" jersey, and combined with the fact that we are in the middle of an election season, people thought this was Brooks' official endorsement for Bernie Sanders.

The confusion led to a number of comments chastising Brooks for seemingly his polital decisions, including some writing:

-"Love you, hate the shirt. Trump2020"

-"Weird. That a millionaire would like a socialist. Hey Garth are you going to distribute your millions?"

-"Sanders? Really? So out of touch!"

Sanders eventually responded to the controversy on Twitter,:

So how does a Sanders/Brooks ticket sound?

Via USA Today