Fans Are Clamoring For The Release Of "Cats" Featuring Removed CGI Buttholes

March 19, 2020
Cats was nothing short of an absolute disaster.

The ratings were terrible, didn't recoup anywhere close to its supposed budget of $100 million, and is considered one of the worst films of 2019.  It's a certified box office bomb.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gq50F-IDXDc

However, we have a new layer to the Cats saga.  Apparently, before the release of the film, a visual effects producer was hired for strictly the reason to "remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before."  This, according to Jack Waz, an entertainment writer whose friend was the one hired to remove the buttholes.

Now, fans are clamoring for the release of this "butthole" version of Cats.  

