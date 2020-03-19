Fans Are Clamoring For The Release Of "Cats" Featuring Removed CGI Buttholes
Cats was nothing short of an absolute disaster.
The ratings were terrible, didn't recoup anywhere close to its supposed budget of $100 million, and is considered one of the worst films of 2019. It's a certified box office bomb.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gq50F-IDXDc
However, we have a new layer to the Cats saga. Apparently, before the release of the film, a visual effects producer was hired for strictly the reason to "remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before." This, according to Jack Waz, an entertainment writer whose friend was the one hired to remove the buttholes.
A VFX producer friend of a friend was hired in November to finish some of the 400 effects shots in @catsmovie. His entire job was to remove CGI buttholes that had been inserted a few months before. Which means that, somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats— Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020
Now, fans are clamoring for the release of this "butthole" version of Cats.
Finding this cut is my white whale #ReleaseTheButtholeCut— Jack Waz (@jackwaz) March 18, 2020
Just imagine, you worked your ass off to get through college to become a CGI artist. Eventually, you land a job in Hollywood, and then one day you’re hired to draw 400 cat buttholes, and then, THEN, someone comes along and erases all your buttholes. #ReleaseTheButtholeCut https://t.co/Gb8aOqSrIR— Michael Tushaus (@MichaelTushaus) March 18, 2020
Some executive screamed: remove the buttholes!— jj (@jjmariselli) March 18, 2020
Our society is collapsing our world is teetering on the edge of utter chaos please please we need this #ReleaseTheButtholeCut https://t.co/Dn5y7pKLuc— Elle Maruska (they/them) (@ellle_em) March 18, 2020
