Farmer Draining Pond Finds ATM Dumped In The Water

Wynn Hall of Exeter, Nebraska was draining a pond on his farm when he made the most unusual discovery.

At the bottom of his pond, Hall found an ATM dumped right into the water. He initially thought the object was some sort of household appliance, telling KOLN-TV, "I thought who would throw a refrigerator or a stove and put it in the pond, in fact, the deepest part of the pond in fact...why would that be down there."

He didn't realaize it was an ATM until he took a picture of it. "I took a picture and zoomed in on it and thought, 'That looks like an ATM," he said.

Nebraska farmer drains pond, finds ATM https://t.co/BPv8L2nXwl — Odd News from @UPI (@OddNewsUPI) July 6, 2020

Hall isn't sure how long the ATM has been in his pond, as it's the first time he's drained it since 2018, but he says it didn't appear to have been in the water for more than a couple of weeks.

He contacted the Fillmore County Sheriff's Office, which sent a team to take the ATM away. Hall said deputies told him an ATM had recently been stolen in the area.

Via UPI