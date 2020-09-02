FBI Investigating Man Flying In A Jetpack 3,000 Feet Above LAX Airport

The FBI is currently investigating an incident out of Los Angeles International Airport, where several pilots reported seeing a man flying in the air with a jetpack.

The pilot of American Airlines flight 1997 told air traffic control they saw a man flying alongside their wing some 3,000 feet in the air, ten miles out of the airport. Another pilot, form the airline Skywest, also reported to air traffic control about seeing a "guy passing by us in the jet pack."

Video of &#039;Only In LA&#039;: Flight Crews Report Man In A Jet Pack During Final Approach To LAX

The incident is now being investigated by both the FBI and the FAA.

Currently, the identity of the alleged jet pack pilot remains a mystery.

Via NY Post