FBI Investigating Man Flying In A Jetpack 3,000 Feet Above LAX Airport

September 2, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Boy, Helmet, Jetpack

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

The FBI is currently investigating an incident out of Los Angeles International Airport, where several pilots reported seeing a man flying in the air with a jetpack.

The pilot of American Airlines flight 1997 told air traffic control they saw a man flying alongside their wing some 3,000 feet in the air, ten miles out of the airport.  Another pilot, form the airline Skywest, also reported to air traffic control about seeing a "guy passing by us in the jet pack."

The incident is now being investigated by both the FBI and the FAA. 

Currently, the  identity of the alleged jet pack pilot remains a mystery.

Via NY Post

Tags: 
LAX
airport
Jetpack
FBI
Investigation
Los Angeles International Airport
flying