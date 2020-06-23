FDA Warns To Avoid These 9 Hand Sanitizers Due To Presence Of Toxic Chemicals

As if the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic isn't enough to deal with, apparently certain hand sanitizers are going to kill you.

The Food and Drug Administration has warned that hand sanitizer manufactured from the Mexico-based Eskbiochem SA de CV due to the presence of toxic chemicals. These nine products may contain methanol, which can be poisonous if absorbed through the skin or ingested according to the FDA.

These nine sanitizers include:

- All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

- Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

- Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

- The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol

- CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol

- Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

Significant exposure to methanol can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system. or even death.

The FDA said, "Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning."

Consumers who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should seek immediate treatment for potential reversal of toxic effects of methanol poisoning. FDA recommends consumers dispose of these hand sanitizers immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers. — FDA Drug Information (@FDA_Drug_Info) June 19, 2020

Consumers are encouraged to stop using these hand sanitizers and dispose of them immediatel, but the FDA advises they should not be flushed or poured down the drain.

Via Fox 4