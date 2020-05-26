Felon Arrested After Police Locate Him After He Goes On Facebook Live

May 26, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Cell Phone, Smart Phone, Empty Screen

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Here's a word of advice for any law-breaking individuals out there: If you happen to have a warrant out for your arrest, it's probably best NOT to go on Facebook Live.

Unfortunately for 25-year-old Timothy Munford, he did just that.  The wanted man filmed himself on Facebook Live driving to a jet ski facility and renting a watercraft this past Friday.  Munford also happened to be streaming live when police showed up to his location and subsequently arrested him.

WARNING!  This video does contain some NSFW language.

Authorities found handguns, ammunition and drugs in Munford's vehicle.  He's currently being held without bond while awaiting extradition to Marion County on probation violation charges.

Via WPTV

Tags: 
Timothy Munford
Arrest
Warrant
Police
Felony
Facebook Live
streaming
fired from america