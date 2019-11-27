Feral Hogs Becoming A “Big Problem” In Texas After Woman Killed Outside Home

Texas has a real feral hog problem.

A 59-year-old woman in southeast Texas was found dead by the woman she cares for, with all signs pointing to her death caused by an attack of feral hogs.

Christine Rollins was found dead by the elderly couple outside their home in Anahuac, bout 50 miles east of Houston.

The couple grew concerned when Rollins had not shown up to their home at her usual scheduled time. They ventured outside, with multiple bites ranging in size all over her body. Authorities believe she was attacked in the dark, early hours of the morning.

Her death was ruled as “exsanguination due to feral hog assault,” an extremely rare occurrence. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne said, “Unbelievably tragic. This is a very rare incident. Just what little research we have found there’s less than six of these have been reported in the nation over the many, many years of reporting these kinds of death. In my 35 years, I will tell you it’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen.”

Rollins had been taking care of the couple for two years at their home, which sits on about 10 to 12 acres of rural land. Neighbors and the couple have complained about the presence of feral hogs in the past.

Hawthorne said, “Feral hogs are a problem across the state of Texas. They are definitely a problem in this county. Many of our ranchers and farmers we try and assist. We actually have hog traps the sheriff’s office owns that we use to assist our farmers and ranchers with the feral hog problem.”

Via DFW CBS