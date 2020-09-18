Fifth Grader Gets In Trouble At School After Refusing To Take Off Mask He Got From Hooters

September 18, 2020
Fifth-grader Ian Golba got into a little trouble at his school for wearing a mask.

Now, it wasn't the fact that he was wearing the mask.  It was the fact that it was a mask from Hooters!

Ian's father Greg says his son has been wearing it for weeks, and it was never an issue until now.  He told news station WFLA, "There is nothing offensive or derogatory about this mask.   don’t think it’s offensive at all, it’s just a restaurant."

The school district would not comment matters of discipline, but according to the dress code, “The principal at each school reserves the right to determine what appropriate dress is for the school..."

Via WFLA

 

