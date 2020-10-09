Fired From America - 10/05 to 10/09

Listen to Miles in the Morning fire somebody from America every day at 6:40!

10/05 - Police busting drug ring find "How-To" manual for drug trafficking operation

A few months ago, police in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada busted a drug ring that had been operating out of several homes in the area, where they found fentanyl, guns, cash, and jewelry. But that's not all they found.

10/06 - Police pursuit ends after suspect's truck lands on top of cruiser during chase

25-year-old Austin Westgate's crashed into several mailboxes and vehicles trying to elude police, but his journey was halted after he drove into a steel-support cable. After colliding with this cable, his truck flipped UP, which caused the police cruiser right behind him to nestle right under it.

10/07 - Former Austin library worker accused of stealing $1.3 million in printer toner over 12-year period

Randall Whited, a former employee of the Austin Public Library, is being accused of fradulenty purchasing, stealing, and then selling printer toner, to the tune of $1.3 million.

10/08 - Man arrested after trying to rent a horse on Facebook for sexual activities with his wife

A Pennsylvania man was recently arrested after he inquired about the possibility of renting a woman's horse so he could perform sexual activities with it.

10/09 - Man arrested after stealing political signs, trying to cover it up by stealing newspapers reporting it

70-year-old Peter De Yager from Hull, Iowa was tired of seeing political signs in yards, so he began taking them from people's yards. Just a couple weeks ago in fact, he was charged with two misdemeanor counts of theft and trespassing for stealing those political yard signs.