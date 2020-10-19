Fired From America - 10/12 to 10/16

Listen to Miles in the Morning fire somebody from America every day at 6:40!

10/12 - Priest caught recording himself with two dominatrixes having relations on altar

37-year-old priest Travis Clark needs to have a good, long talk with the Lord after his actions inside Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church.

10/13 - Man dressed as Superman drunkenly headbutts man carrying bibles in Halloween fight

One thing about Halloween costumes is if they're good, they're memorable, which is unfortunate for 39-year-old Denis Ward, who was out for a night on the town celebrating the holiday with his girlfriend. He was dressed as Superman, and she Wonder Woman.

10/14 - Florida woman arrested after assaulting boyfriend when he rejected her sexual advances

Police were called to the residence of 46-year-old Katanya Jordan and her 69-year-old boyfriend early Sunday morning after receiving reports of a spat between the two.

10/15 - Drunk passenger farts in Uber, then starts punching the driver when he's told to leave

An Uber driver told a drunk passenger to leave his vehicle after the latter passed gas, which the driver said was the "final straw" in abuse he's suffered from passengers. This didn't sit well with this man, however, who decided to PUNCH the driver after being told to leave.

10/16 - Police looking for man who robbed Taco Bell find he is in jail, for robbing a different Taco Bell

In 2019, 30-year-old Joshua Logue was arrested in more than 30 cases resulting in both convictions and pending charges of similar Taco Bell burglaries in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Ohio.