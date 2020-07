Listen to Miles in the Morning fire somebody from America every day at 6:40!

7/13 - Man Learning How To Drive Crashes Car Into DMV

7/14 - Man Crashes Car Through Front Door Of Taco Bell

7/15 - Florida Woman Arrested After Police Find Crack Pipe Hiding In "Hindquarters"

7/17 - Naked, Bloody Man Robs Home After Claiming To Have Taken Mushrooms With Jesus