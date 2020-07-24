Fired From America - 7/20 to 7/24

Listen to Miles in the Morning fire somebody from America every day at 6:40!

7/20 - Woman Pees On Floor Of Verizon Store After Refusing To Leave For Not Wearing A Mask

A woman in Roseville, California did not like the policy of a local Verizon store which required all customers wear masks, so in protest, she decided to pee on the floor.

7/21 - Police Looking For Man Wanted For Stealing Puppies From A Pet Store

A man in Thornton, Colorado is wanted by police after stealing six puppies, worth nearly $15,000, from an area pet store.

7/22 - Man Steals 3-Foot "Moby Dick" From Las Vegas Sex Shop

A man walked into Deja Vu Love Boutique in Las Vegas last week, and made off with what the store called "Moby Dick," a gigantic 3-foot...adult toy.

7/23 - Woman Arrested After Trying To Hire A Hit Man From "Rent A Hitman" Website

A Michigan woman was arrested after she recently tried to hire a hit man to kill her ex-husband, using the faux website "RentAHitman.com."

7/24 - Man Arrested After Faking Death Certificate In Order To Avoid Going To Jail

A New Jersey man was recently arrested after the courts discovered he faked his own death, and provided a faux death certificate to the courts, to avoid going to jail for previous unrelated crimes.