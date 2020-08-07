Fired From America - 8/03 to 8/07

Listen to Miles in the Morning fire somebody from America every day at 6:40!

8/03 - Florida Man Arrested After Ditching Backpack Full Of Drugs And Trying To Hide In Fire Station

24-year old Delmetrice Wilson ditched a backpack full of drugs following a car crash, and decided to hide in the first building he could find. Unfortunately for him, it was Clearwater Fire Department Station 45.

8/04 - Drunk Man Pulls Shotgun Trying To Help Police Break Up A Party

A drunk man in Michigan thought he could be of service to police officers called to break up a party, by standing on his front porch and racking a shotgun. Believe it or not, police did NOT find him useful.

8/05 - New Jersey Police Shut Down Massive, "Vegas-Like" Pool Party In Rented Mansion

Police in Alpine, New Jersey were called to a mansion to break up a massive, "Vegas-like" pool party, which neighbors say have been a common occurence since May.

8/06 - Second Man Caught Using COVID Relief Funds To Purchase Lamborghini

A Houston entrepreneur is being accused of securing $1.6 million dollars in Paycheck Protection Program loans, and instead of using it on small businesses, bought a Rolex watch, a 2020 Ford F-350 pickup truck, spent thousands of dollars at strip clubs and night clubs, and also a new Lamborghini.

8/07 - Man Breaks Into Bank, Only Steals Hand Sanitizer Before Being Arrested

A 39-year-old Iowa man broke into a bank around midnight Tuesday, but was arrested after only being able to steal a tiny bottle of hand sanitizer.