Fired From America - 8/10 to 8/13

8/10 - Man Accused Of Stealing Multiple Pairs Of Women's Lingerie In His Hot Pink Tank Top

A man at a Pennsylvania Walmart was caught by security cameras stuffing multiple pairs of lingerie in his hot pink tank top last Monday evening.

8/11 - Nicest Bank Robber Ever Follows COVID-19 Protocols And Maintains Social Distancing Before Stealing Cash

The nicest bank robber ever was arrested in Canada, after he followed COVID-19 protocols and maintained social distancing before slipping the teller a note demanding cash.

8/12 - Man Carried Out Of Grocery Store By Son After Shouting About Wearing Masks

The man can be heard screaming, "These people won't learn. You are a bunch of idiots wearing masks. You know it's not real."

8/13 - Florida Man Facing Felony Charges After Riding Lawn Mower On Highway Drunk

Video shows Florida man Paul Burke riding his lawn mower along Highway 316, and later admitting to police that he did indeed have "a couple" of drinks. He later did admit to officers, "I’m not gonna lie to you, I have had maybe a little too much to drink tonight."