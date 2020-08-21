Fired From America - 8/17 to 8/21

Listen to Miles in the Morning fire somebody from America every day at 6:40!

8/17 - .San Antonio House Under Fire For Hosting Multiple Sex Parties During COVID-19 Pandemic

Residents of a northside San Antonio neighborhood say they have called police at least two dozen times since the start of 2020, due to their neighbors hosting MULTIPLE sex parties, despite the restrictions set by the Coronavirus pandemic.

8/18 - Man With "I'm Not Drunk" Bumper Sticker Crashes Car And Gets Arrested For DUI

A man in England was arrested for drunk driving, after a breathalyzer test revealed that he was driving while over DOUBLE the legal limit. And just to add insult to injury, the man's Range Rover had a bumper sticker on the back that read: "I'm not drunk, just avoiding potholes."

8/19 - Man Changes Tire Of Stranded Couple's Vehicle, And Then Proceeds To Rob Them At Gunpoint

A man in St. Louis stopped to help a stranded couple change a tire on car after which, he pulled out a GUN and robbed them!

8/20 - Man Arrested After Stealing Logging Skidder And Accidentally Crushing His Own Vehicle

36-year-old Gaetan Henry procured the skidder after his pickup truck became stuck in his bridge. In his infinite wisdom, Henry decided to steal a log skidder and attempt to free hius truck himself. Unfortunately, he completly lost control of the machine, and ran right over his truck, crushing it.

8/21 - Lawyer Arrested For DUI After Saying She Was Friends With The Rock, And Demanding Pizza At Jail

38-year-old lawyer Reena Patel Sanders led the Florida Keys police officer on a high-speed pursuit after the officer tried to pull her over going 80 in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.