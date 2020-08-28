Fired From America - 8/24 to 8/28

Listen to Miles in the Morning fire somebody from America every day at 6:40!

8/24 - Firefighter Battling North California Fire Has Wallet Stolen Out Of Truck

A firefighter currently battling the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz, California was the victim of a theft, having returned to his work vehicle after battling the fire to find that his wallet had gone missing

8/25 - Florida Man Steals Lottery Tickets, Arrested After Trying To Cash Them in At Same Store

A Florida man lifted 13 different scratch-off lottery tickets from a convenience store while the clerk was distracted, but it didn't take long to nab the perp, as he was arrested later that very same day.

8/26 - Man Charged With DWI After Crashing Truck Into Psychic's Office

46-year-old Derek Lacombe crossed several lanes of traffic without stopping before colliding into the front of The Psychic Room, a longtime fortunte telling business. He was arrested for DWI shortly thereafter.

8/27 - Man Accidentally Runs Himself Over After Jumping Out Of Moving Vehicle During Police Chase

32-year-old Jordan Walbaum was taken to the hospital after engaging the police in a pursuit that led him to being RUN OVER!

8/28 - People Can't Stop Posting Sexually Explicit Comments About AT&T Commercial Star

AT&T recently had to disable comments on their Instagram page after they were flooded with harassing and lewd comments towards "Lily," a friendly AT&T employee portrayed by actress Milana Vayntrub.