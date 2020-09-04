Fired From America - 9/01 to 9/04

Listen to Miles in the Morning fire somebody from America every day at 6:40!

9/01 - Man Arrested After Repeatedly Going Through Taco Bell Drive-Thru Naked

61-year-old Christopher Sale was recently arrested by Oklahoma City police after repeatedly going through a Taco Bell drive-thru completely naked. He would later tell the police he "didn't know it was against the law to drive naked."

9/02 - Man Steals Tip Jar From Pizza Restaurant Where He Just Applied For A Job

22-year-old Nicholas M. Mark made a lasting impression on Pizza D’Oro, a shop where he was applying for a job, by STEALING the restaurant's tip jar and threatening a man with a knife before making his escape.

9/03 - Florida Woman Arrested After Offering Sexual Favors To Police To Get Her Juul Back

19-year-old Madison Bryant was riding with her boyfriend when they got into an argument about their relationship, after which she demanded he pull over so she could get out of the car and walk to wherever they were going.

9/04 - Florida Man Arrested After Driving Drunk And Crashing Into Sign That Read "Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over"

A Florida man was arrested this past Sunday after crashing into an digital traffic message board that read, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," which is advice 22-year-old Bounty Cheramy could have used as he was driving drunk when he crashed into it.