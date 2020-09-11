Fired From America - 9/08 to 9/11

Listen to Miles in the Morning fire somebody from America every day at 6:40!

9/08 - Woman Arrested After Trying To Hire Hitman To Kill Husband's Lover

Spencer made contact with the source on Snapchat, where she allegedly asked "You know of any felons that don’t give a damn about life and willing to do a job?” Also, during a subsequent phone call, Spencer also spoke of purchasing a gun, and wanting to “do harm to the baby” fathered by her husband with the female target.

9/09 - Florida Woman Arrested After "Testing" Product In Middle Of Adult Toy Store

Police in Fort Pierce, Florida were dispatched to an "adult" shop, where they found a 36-year-old Port Salerno woman who made made her way into the store's stock room, where customers were not allowed, and naked from the waist down with one of the "toys" sold by the unnamed shop. As officers approached the woman, she dropped the device.

9/10 - Southlake Police Looking For Thief Wearing "Dad Outfit" Who Stole $220 Worth Of Records

Southlake police are looking for the "Vinyl Vandal," who entered a Barnes & Noble bookstore Monday evening, and proceeded to steal $220 worth of records from the music section.

9/11 - Kentucky Man Arrested After Stealing Police Dog After Luring Him Out Of Backyard With Vienna Sausages

26-year-old Brandon Harmon of Smithfield, Kentucky was recently arrested for stealing a police dog from an officer's yard.