Fired From America - 9/14 to 9/18

Listen to Miles in the Morning fire somebody from America every day at 6:40!

9/14 - 22-Year-Old Woman Sentenced To Prison After Cutting Off Own Hand To Collect Insurance Money

22-year-old Julija Adlesic was recently sentenced to two years in prison after trying to fraud her insurance company for a big payout, by CUTTING OFF HER OWN HAND.

9/15 - 19-Year-Old Steals Thong That's Hanging To Dry Not Realizing It Belongs To A Dude

A 19-year-old in Japan stole what he thought was a woman's thong that was hanging to dry on the balcony of a ground floor apartment. He was in for a riude surprise.

9/16 - Police Helicopter Pilot Follows Burglary Suspects After Getting Alert On Ring Camera

A man was working overnight when he got an alert from his Ring camera about a disturbance in his property. Luckily, he was able to alert the authorities and keep a watchful eye on the three suspects, because this man's job happens to be as a POLICE HELICOPTER PILOT!

9/17 - Home Invasion Suspects Arrested After Stopping At Doughnut Shop Where Officers Were Taking A Break

The old stereotype that police officers and doughnuts go hand-in-hand aided in the apprehension of three home invasion suspects in Chico, California.

9/18 - Man Arrested After Trying To Jump Open Drawbridge In Car While High On Whippets

A 26-year-old man from Allen Park, just southwest of Detroit, was recently arrested after attempting to jump his car over an open drawbridge just as Bo and Luke Duke might have done!