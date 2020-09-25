Fired From America - 9/21 to 9/25

Listen to Miles in the Morning fire somebody from America every day at 6:40!

9/21 - Oklahoma Woman Leads Police On Chase After Claiming She Couldn't Stop Because She Had To Poop

The officer who pulled Emily Owings informed her that her license was SUSPENDED, which came as a total shock to her. An exchange followed where shetried to get off easy by telling the officer she had to use the restroom, AND that it was her birthday. Perfectly reasonable excuses to be driving without a license!

9/22 - Drunk driver who gave fake name to police recognized by officer he went to school with

A drunk driver in England found his way into a whole new level of trouble after he provided officers a false name upon being pulled over.

9/23 - Man robs pharmacy at gunpoint wearing full-body chipmunk costume

The robbery occured this past Saturday afternoon, and the chipmunk made off with an undisclosed amount of medications.

9/24 - College student called in fake bomb threat because he didn't do his homework

21-year-old University of St. Thomas student Ray Ghansham Persaud called into the university's switchboard saying there was a bomb on campus and as a result, the school evacuated buildings, a child care center, and re-routed traffic in the area.

9/25 - Woman crashes into pedestrian in hit-and-run, not realizing it was her father-in-law

In February 2018, Fatheha Abedin was messing with her cell phone as she was driving through a crosswalk. Unfortunately, since she wasn't paying attention, she didn't see a 61-year-old man walking through it. Abedin did not stop or yield to the walking pedestrian, and plowed right into him, seriously injuring the gentleman.