Fired From America - 9/28 to 10/02

9/28 - A drunk, naked brawl between two women lead police to man's arrest for felony kidnapping

A drunk, naked brawl between two women led a man's arrest, after police found he had warrants out for felony kidnapping.

9/29 - .Florida Man arrested after assaulting girlfriend with pizza she threatened to throw away

A Florida man was still gnawing on a slice of pizza when his girlfriend attempted to throw the box away anyway; this angered him.

9/30 - Man steals truck to go "meet an alien," but returns it after he started feeling bad

A Utah man is behind bars after he stole a pickup truck out of a 7-Eleven parking lot in order to drive all the way to the "Colosseum to get on a flight with alien diplomats."

10/01 - Argument about which milk is better leads to man stabbing cousin

Florida man Justin Garcia and his cousin were having an argument between which was better, whole milk or almond milk, and believe it or not, this disagreement turned physical.

10/02 - 67-year-old woman who calls herself "Lady Ninja" takes down home intruder with jiu jitsu

Lorenza Marrujo is a woman not to be trifled with, as she confronted a home intruder, bent his fingers back, elbowed him in his sternum, and took him down to the ground and held him until the cops were able to arrive at the scene.