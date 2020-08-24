Firefighter Battling North California Fire Has Wallet Stolen Out Of Truck

A firefighter currently battling the CZU Lightning Complex Fire in Santa Cruz, California was the victim of a theft.

The firefighter returned to his work vehicle after battling the fire to find that his wallet had gone missing. The firefighter then realized that his entire bank account had been drained. A Cal Fire official said in a press briefing, "It’s unfortunate. It’s sickening that one of our Fire Ground Commanders, while out taking care of business and directing firefighting crews, somebody entered his department vehicle and stole his wallet and drained his bank account."

All inquiries regarding this incident should be directed to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office. #CZULightningComplex

Five people have been suspected of looting and later arrested in Santa Cruz County amid all the wildfire evacuations, according to officials.

Via KTLA