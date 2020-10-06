Firefighters rescue college student who was drunk and got stuck in a dryer

Rosie Cole is a 21-year-old college student from Hull University in the UK.

Recently, she had to be rescued from firefighters all because of a dare gone wrong.

Cole was dared by her roommate to stick herself in the dryer. They all had been drinking, so Cole was totally game to do so. Well she got in no problem, but unfortunately, had a little trouble getting out.

She told the Hull Daily Mail, "It wasn’t until I wiggled both my hips in and got my legs crossed behind me that I realized I couldn’t get out. I am a bit dramatic so I didn’t think it was that bad at first and my house mates were making me laugh. When I realized I couldn’t uncross my legs and my hips were stuck I got a bit worried. Especially when I tried to free myself the dryer tipped forward and I couldn’t get myself out. My arms were starting to hurt trying to hold myself up, and it was pretty hot inside the dryer."

They had to CALL the fire department in order to get Cole unstuck!

Video of Firefighters rescue drunk student stuck inside tumble dryer!

Cole's roomate Lydia Dunwell told the news outlet after Cole was finally let free, "When they rang emergency services and told them someone got stuck in a dryer, the person on the phone asked how old they were. I tried to be serious when the firefighters came in but I felt like a little kid and couldn’t stop laughing.”

Via NY Post