Five Arrested After 100 Teens Brawl With Machetes Outside Screening Of Frozen 2

November 26, 2019
A wild brawl occured in England that involved 100 teenagers, Frozen 2, and machetes.

Families gathered last Saturday for a screening of Frozen 2 at Star City, an entertainment complex in Birmingham, when the brawl broke out.  

Police said up to 100 teenagers were involved in the fight, which included a "group of youths with machetes" according to the police report.  Police ended up recovering two machetes following the scuffe, and arrested five of those teens involved in the fight, including a 13-year-old girl.

Via The Independent

 

