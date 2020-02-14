Five-Year-Old Pulls Sister Out Of Window, Runs Back In To Burning House To Rescue Dog During House Fire

Five-year-old Noah Woods woke up to flames in his bedroom.

He was one of eight family members sleeping in the family home in Bartow County, Georgia this past Sunday when the fire occurred. However, everyone in the house is safe, all thanks to Noah.

Immediately after he woke up to the fire, he grabbed his two-year-old sister, whom he shares a room with, and exited the house through the only means they could, an open window. Noah then ventured back into the burning home and pulled the family dog out to safety. Then he ran next door to his uncle’s house for help, after which they alerted the rest of the family and the authorities of the fire.

Now, Noah is being lauded for his actions and heroism. Bartow County Fire Department Chief Dwayne Jamison told CNN, “We've seen children alert their families before, but for a 5-year-old to be alert enough to do this ... that's pretty extraordinary.”

Chief Jamison confirmed the fire was started by an overloaded electrical outlet in Noah's bedroom. Thanks to Noah, nobody in the family incurred any serious injuries, though five members, including Noah, were treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

Via CNN