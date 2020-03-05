Flat-Earther Arrested After Screaming Rhetoric At Children On A Playground

Nathan Thompson is a prominent figure in the flat-Earther community.

He was featured in the Netflix documentary Behind the Curve, where he liked to bounce ping pong balls of off mallets and hammers in order to sharpen his mind.

Video of Behind the Curve - Nathan Thompson clip

Well, the 34-year-old Thompson has landed himself in a little bit of hot water, in the form of an arrest by police after he approached a nearby playground and began screaming his flat-Earth rhetoric to a group of scared, and probably confused, children.

Teachers immediately moved kids away from the area and instructed Thomopson to leave, but he only yelled louder.

Video of RED PILL THE YOUTH

Though pleased with himself leaving the scene, the police later caught up with Thompson and arrested him for disorderly conduct. He's due in court later this month.

Via The State