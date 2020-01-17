Fletcher's Corny Dog Descendant Opens New Restaurant In Dallas
Jace Fletcher's great-grandfather is Neil Fletcher.
He introduced the corny dog to the State Fair of Texas in 1942.
BREAKING NEWS -- Fletch is ringing in 2020 with 2 new permanent stands inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium at Fair Park! -- See you tomorrow for the @NHL #winterclassic ! -- Welcome to Dallas @predsnhl Let’s go @dallasstars ! . . . . . #eatfletch #corndog #funnelcake #cottonbowlstadium #fairpark #spectraexperiences #winterclassic #nhl #nhlwinterclassic #dallasstars #dallasnews #dallasfoodies #dallaseats #dallasevents #dallastx
Jace wanted to continue on the family business, and opened a brand new restarant in Dallas called "Fletch." They serve much of the same fare including corny dogs and funnel cakes.
Unfortunately, legal issues with her grandmother have forced her to abandon the Fletch name. Everywhere.
Hey DFW, we need your help! We’re a corndog (and funnel cake restaurant) with no name! For those who have been following the lawsuit with the fam, you know that we have been battling to keep my name, Fletch, for several months now, which kept us from opening our new restaurant. (Thank you for being so patient with us!) We’ve decided we can’t possibly wait any longer and finally opened yesterday with no name! We’re passing the naming rights to the community. You guys can decide what to call us. (Vote using link in bio). We’ll tally your votes and then throw a big naming ceremony/official grand opening bash really soon! In the meantime, we’re OPEN -- Fry deeply, Vic & Jace Fletcher . . . . . #corndogwithnoname #frydeeply #vicandjace #thefword #dallasfoodie #dallasrestaurants #dallas #texas #dfw
Jace warns about her last name, "That’s the F word, and we don’t say that any more."
She was served papers from her grandmother the day her restaurant was set to open. Now, she's operating with the name "No Name, Corn Dogs + Funnel Cakes," and has taped over every mention of the F word on menus and merchandise.
But still, she will operate, and continue serving a "gourmet approach to funnel cake, corn on the cob, and of course, corn dogs."
The restaurant is currently running a survey, asking for fans' suggestions for a new permanent name.
As for now, CornDog w/ No Name is open from 11am until 9pm at 10220 Technology Boulevard.
