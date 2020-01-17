Fletcher's Corny Dog Descendant Opens New Restaurant In Dallas

Jace Fletcher's great-grandfather is Neil Fletcher.

He introduced the corny dog to the State Fair of Texas in 1942.

Jace wanted to continue on the family business, and opened a brand new restarant in Dallas called "Fletch." They serve much of the same fare including corny dogs and funnel cakes.

Unfortunately, legal issues with her grandmother have forced her to abandon the Fletch name. Everywhere.

Jace warns about her last name, "That’s the F word, and we don’t say that any more."

She was served papers from her grandmother the day her restaurant was set to open. Now, she's operating with the name "No Name, Corn Dogs + Funnel Cakes," and has taped over every mention of the F word on menus and merchandise.

But still, she will operate, and continue serving a "gourmet approach to funnel cake, corn on the cob, and of course, corn dogs."

The restaurant is currently running a survey, asking for fans' suggestions for a new permanent name.

As for now, CornDog w/ No Name is open from 11am until 9pm at 10220 Technology Boulevard.

Via CBS DFW