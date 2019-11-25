Florida Dog Steals Owner’s Car, Puts It In Reverse And Drives Around For An Hour

A dog in Florida wanted to go for a ride, and was not willing to wait for his owner to do so.

The pup commandeered his owner’s vehicle in Port St. Lucie, Florida last Friday, kicked it into reverse, and drove around the cul-de-sac in circles for nearly an hour.

The vehicle only stopped after the dog hit a neighbor’s mailbox and some garbage cans, after which he calmly exited the car unscathed.  

No clue why the dog’s owner left his running on the street, or why the dog was able to drive around for nearly an hour.  He promised to pay to fix the neighbor’s mailbox.

