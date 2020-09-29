Florida Man arrested after assaulting girlfriend with pizza she threatened to throw away

September 29, 2020
Sean Metcalf really did not want his girlfriend to throw the pizza box away.

The Florida man was still gnawing on a slice when his girlfriend attempted to throw the box away anyway.  This angered Metcalf.

Apparently, he HIT his girlfriend with the slice of pizza he was eating!  When police arrived at the scene, they found sauce and grease covering the woman's hair, and immediately took Metcalf into custody.  

He told police he had no idea how pizza got all over his girlfriend.

Metcalf is facing charges of domestic battery.

Via My Sun Coast

