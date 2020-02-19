Naked Man Tased And Arrested After Steaks Fall Out Of Pants When Stripping After Shoplifting

February 19, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Raw Steaks, Tray

A man in Florida was arrested after attempting to shoplift steaks out of a local grocery store.

28-year-old Stefan Short running out of a Save-A-Lot in DeLand, Florida stripping as he tried to make his off with four packs of ribeye steaks.  Short was naked when the police, in an effort to impede his progress, tased him after he refused to stop.

He was naked, and then he was tased.  You do the math.

The four packs of steaks were valued at $41.24.  He was charged with resisting an officer without violence, resisting a store employee while committing a theft and first-degree petty theft. He was held without bail Monday at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Via USA Today

