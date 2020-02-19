Naked Man Tased And Arrested After Steaks Fall Out Of Pants When Stripping After Shoplifting

A man in Florida was arrested after attempting to shoplift steaks out of a local grocery store.

28-year-old Stefan Short running out of a Save-A-Lot in DeLand, Florida stripping as he tried to make his off with four packs of ribeye steaks. Short was naked when the police, in an effort to impede his progress, tased him after he refused to stop.

He was naked, and then he was tased. You do the math.

Florida man tried to escape cops by stripping naked. Ribeyes fell out of his pants.

- so, “a Taser prong struck him in the genitals,” and meat fell out of his pants?? Rough day!https://t.co/MdEG7AvKRy via @USATODAY — ---- Serge ----☀️------ (@smilinglion71) February 19, 2020

The four packs of steaks were valued at $41.24. He was charged with resisting an officer without violence, resisting a store employee while committing a theft and first-degree petty theft. He was held without bail Monday at the Volusia County Branch Jail.

Via USA Today