Florida Man Arrested After Driving Drunk And Crashing Into Sign That Read "Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over"

September 4, 2020
Miles In The Morning
Blurry, Traffic, Police Lights

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

A Florida man was arrested this past Sunday after crashing into an digital traffic message board.  

The message board read, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," which is advice 22-year-old Bounty Cheramy could have used as he was driving drunk when he crashed into the sign.

Cheramy told deputies he was on the phone with a friend when he hit something, but wasn't quite sure what it was.  

Police issued field sobriety tests, which he failed, and had a BAC of .166, over twice the legal limit.

Cheramy is facing charges of DUI and property damage.

Via NBC 2

Tags: 
fired from america
Drunk Driving
Drunk
Crash
Police
Arrested
Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over