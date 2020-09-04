Florida Man Arrested After Driving Drunk And Crashing Into Sign That Read "Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over"

A Florida man was arrested this past Sunday after crashing into an digital traffic message board.

The message board read, "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over," which is advice 22-year-old Bounty Cheramy could have used as he was driving drunk when he crashed into the sign.

When you -- and -- and unknowingly hit a Sheriff's Office sign trailer during a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign..... pic.twitter.com/iLJYGe7o5y — Charlotte County Sheriff's Office (@CCSOFLSheriff) September 1, 2020

Cheramy told deputies he was on the phone with a friend when he hit something, but wasn't quite sure what it was.

Police issued field sobriety tests, which he failed, and had a BAC of .166, over twice the legal limit.

Cheramy is facing charges of DUI and property damage.

Via NBC 2