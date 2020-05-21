Barking Dogs Wake Up Florida Man Who Finds Naked Man Asleep In His Kitchen

Last Friday, a Clearwater, Florida man was woken up by his dogs barking at 6:30 in the morning.

Not terribly unusual, but when the man went to investigate, he found a complete stranger. In his kitchen. Completely naked.

It was at this point, upon orders to leave the home, 32-year-old Jesse Ramon Conover grabbed two knives and bolted out of the door. It wasn't long before the police apprehended Conover, after a K9 unit found his hiding place, a nearby enclosed screen porch where he was hiding under a swing. Reports indicated that Conover was under the influence of drugs at the time of his arrest.

Conover has an extensive arrest record which includes charges of strong-arm robbery, aggravated battery, domestic battery, drug possession, and drunken driving.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison on strong-arm robbery charges in 2010, and was sentenced to 20 months in prison on drug charges last year. He was released May 8.

Via Tampa Bay Times