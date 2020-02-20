Florida Man Goes On Sledgehammer Spree Trying To Destroy "Demons"

A man in Florida was arrested after he destroyed property including cars and homes with a sledgehammer in a smashing spree.

Police apprehended 32-year-old Rafael Suarez Gomez around 2:30 in the afternoon this past Sunday after destroying multiple pieces of property in a neighborhood near Pirates Road on the Florida island of Little Torch Key.

Gomez tried to explain that he kept seeing "demons," and his only defense was to smash them with a sledgehammer. It's also important to note that gzomez had been drinking, and had recently taken an unknown narcotic/hallucinogenic drug, which caused the visions of demons dancing through his head.

Gomez was ordered at gunpoint to drop the sledgehammer and get on the ground, but he didn't. He resisted while being handcuffed, tased, and eventually arrested.

Residents say Gomez broke a $300 window at a residence, strike a pickup truck door, causing $200 in damage, shattered another car's window, and one resident found his upstairs window broken, a screen door damagedm, and television and multiple other objects inside his home destroyed.

Gomez is being held in the Monroe County Correctional Facility and faces multiple charges of property damage, property damage greater than $1,000, burglary, and resisting arrest. He was denied bond.

Via Local 10