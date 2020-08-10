Florida Man Jailed After Assaulting 7-Eleven Employee With Slurpee

Florida man Brian Duffy was just not happy with the price he was being asked to pay for a Slurpee.

The 40-year-old was upset at what he was being charged, so he felt it best to relay his frustrations by backhanding the Slurpee out of the employee's hand. He told police he was upset at the price of the Slurpee, but doesn't remember knocking it out of the employee's hands.

Due to a prior conviction, Duffy is being charged with felony battery for the Slurpee assault.

Via CBS 12