Florida Man Arrested After Letting 12-Year-Old Drive Jeep 85 MPH

Florida man Shaun Michaelsen is facing felony charges after he let a 12-year-old drive his Jeep at speeds up to 85 mph.

Michaelsen told police he was just trying to be a "cool father" to the young girl, even though the two share no relation. Michaelsen is friends with the girl's mother, which is why she and an other friend were staying over at Michaelsen's house at the time of the incident.

Earlier in the day, the girl asked Michaelsen if she could drive his Jeep. Obviously he allowed her, though officers pulled them over shortly after midnight Monday morning after the vehicle made an illegal U-turn, and then sped away. Police caught the vehicle going 85 in a 45 mph zone, the little girl explanining to the police that Michaelsen told her to drive that fast.

He said the girl had asked earlier in the day if she could drive his Jeep, so he thought “it would be cool" and that he was trying to be a “cool father,” the police report said. Michaelsen also told officers he had been drinking. https://t.co/mXkuYg3pWt — WTVG 13abc (@13abc) June 10, 2020

Michaelsen was arrested, and is being charged with child neglect, allowing an unauthorized person to drive, and causing a minor to become a delinquent for buying the girls vape pens – he says they asked.

Via Wink News