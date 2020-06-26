Florida Man Steals $1 Million Yacht, Crashes And Abandons It

28-year-old Donnovan Russell Jester was recently arrested in St. Petersburg, Florida after he allegedly stole a 46-foot luxury yacht.

Jester stole the vessel from a dock, and then abandoned ship after crashing it into channel-marker pilings. After leaving the yacht, it continued to drift into a nearby oyster bed, where it was discovered by local deputies.

Jester was able to be indentified after a left fingerprints on the cabin door.

Florida man allegedly stole, crashed and abandoned a $1 million yacht https://t.co/TI6WZAg0x3 pic.twitter.com/3T03eGp0yW — New York Post (@nypost) June 25, 2020

The stolen yacht was identified as a 46-foot Jeanneau Leader worth $900,000.

Jester was charged with grand theft vessel for the joyride, and faces up to 30 years in prison. He is being held at the Pinnellas County Jail with bail set at $50,000.

And believe it or not, this is TWO days in a row where Miles in the Morning has Fired someone from America that's from Pinnellas County, Florida!

