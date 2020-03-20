Florida Man Tries To Eat Stolen Debit Card, Immediately Admits To Police He's Carrying Cocaine

Police in Orange County, Florida were recently called to the scene of a man trying to purchase jewelry and gift cards with a stolen card.

When police arrived at the Disney Springs shopping center, they saw 27-year-old Jose Herrera being detained by Disney security, making strange hand movements inside his pocket. Upon investigation, police found a bag of a white powdery substance in his pocket. Herrera wasted no time in admitting to police that it was cocaine. He told officers, "I’m not going to lie, it’s cocaine."

Other law enforcements at the scene of the arrrst also witnessed Herrera trying to discard of the stolen debit card by eating it in order to destroy the evidence before the police could obtain it.

Before Herrera was apprehended, he was able to purchase a soft drink, $400 worth of Disney gift cards, and was in the process of attempting to buy $360 worth of jewelry before he was caught. He was also in possession of 13 other fraudulent credit and debit cards, though investigators say the card he tried to eat was stolen from a deceased Ohio man.

Herrera was arrested and is being charged with fraud of a person who is deceased, possession of cocaine, possession of a stolen credit card, and making false statements to law enforcement while under oath.

