Florida Police Find Murder Suspect While Performing Social Distancing Check At Beach

Well some good came from Florida opening their beaches up again after all.

While Jacksonville police were performing social distancing checks at the newly reopened Jacksonville Beach, they found Mario Gatti, a man clad in American flag shorts.

Police arrested Gatti after he was lounging on the dunes, an apparent no-no, and a search of his records found that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Arnold, Pennsylvania...for HOMICIDE!

This morning while officers patrolled the beach proper they captured a Fugitive from Justice, wanted in Arnold, Pennsylvania for Homicide. Good job! pic.twitter.com/JKRmHFTydw — COJB Police (@JaxBeachPD) April 19, 2020

Gatti appeared in front of a judge Monday morning, facing charges of giving police false information and drug possession without prescription. He pled guilty to those charges, and is now awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, where he faces charges of criminal homicide, burglary, and a firearms violation.

Via Action News Jax