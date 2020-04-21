Florida Police Find Murder Suspect While Performing Social Distancing Check At Beach

April 21, 2020
Florida Beach, White Sand, Boardwalk

(Photo by Getty Images)

Well some good came from Florida opening their beaches up again after all.

While Jacksonville police were performing social distancing checks at the newly reopened Jacksonville Beach, they found Mario Gatti, a man clad in American flag shorts.  

Police arrested Gatti after he was lounging on the dunes, an apparent no-no, and a search of his records found that he had a warrant for his arrest out of Arnold, Pennsylvania...for HOMICIDE!

Gatti appeared in front of a judge Monday morning, facing  charges of giving police false information and drug possession without prescription.  He pled guilty to those charges, and is now awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania, where he faces charges of criminal homicide, burglary, and a firearms violation.

Via Action News Jax

